Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10,526.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,390 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.31% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $25,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,586,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after buying an additional 219,092 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 465,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,400,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 383,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after buying an additional 61,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.