Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cognex from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

