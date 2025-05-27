Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $33,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $567.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.26.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.