Forum Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 2,065 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natera by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Natera by 1,328.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $12,514,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,160,963.60. The trade was a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 6,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $859,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,768 shares in the company, valued at $20,600,516.72. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,436 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,079 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Natera stock opened at $153.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.44 and its 200-day moving average is $158.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. Barclays lifted their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.12.

View Our Latest Report on NTRA

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.