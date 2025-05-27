Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wix.com (WIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) recently:

5/24/2025 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/23/2025 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/23/2025 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

5/22/2025 – Wix.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $262.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Wix.com had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $255.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2025 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $270.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2025 – Wix.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2025 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $260.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2025 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at Cfra Research from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2025 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $169.00.

4/7/2025 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $265.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX stock opened at $151.26 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.94 and a 1 year high of $247.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wix.com by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 105,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Wix.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wixcom Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wixcom Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.