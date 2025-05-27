1,018 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Bought by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $322,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,186.13. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.