273 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Bought by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,789,955,000 after acquiring an additional 310,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after acquiring an additional 334,639 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,645,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $419.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $421.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.77 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

