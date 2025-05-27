Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 12,087 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AZEK were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 96.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 93,819 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,832,121. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $51.50 price target on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AZEK from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZEK

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.