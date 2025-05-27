Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 9,419,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 68,387,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.04.

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

