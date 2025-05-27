Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 1.9% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 173,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 55,598 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FJAN opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $995.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.56. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $39.99 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

