24,819 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Purchased by Berkeley Inc

Berkeley Inc bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,819 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000. Simpson Manufacturing accounts for about 2.1% of Berkeley Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Berkeley Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Simpson Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 630,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $11,940,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $154.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.18. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $538.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

