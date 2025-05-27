Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLIP. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

CLIP stock opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $100.02 and a twelve month high of $100.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.26.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

