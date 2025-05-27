Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of O stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.73%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.