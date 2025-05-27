Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

GCOR stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

