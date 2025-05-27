iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Fluent Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

