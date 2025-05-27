Buska Wealth Management LLC Buys 31,038 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Buska Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 10.3% of Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Buska Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $32,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $127.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.93.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

