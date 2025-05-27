IronOak Wealth LLC. Takes $931,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.