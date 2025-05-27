Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $429,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Charles Schwab by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after buying an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2%

SCHW stock opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. This trade represents a 5.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,088 shares of company stock worth $8,105,928. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

