Menard Financial Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,188,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 399,008 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,705.2% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 56,592 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.91.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The stock has a market cap of $183.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.