Financial Insights Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,591,000 after buying an additional 370,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after acquiring an additional 585,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,622,000 after acquiring an additional 227,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $299,211,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

