Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 715 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.88.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $222.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.97 and its 200 day moving average is $205.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

