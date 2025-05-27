Cim LLC Boosts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 530 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.34, for a total transaction of $251,930.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,539 shares in the company, valued at $27,825,928.26. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,000. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,813 shares of company stock worth $1,889,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VRTX opened at $436.00 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.07. The stock has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of -198.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

