Probity Advisors Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,526,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $404.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.16. The stock has a market cap of $400.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.