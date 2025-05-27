Audent Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of EEM opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

