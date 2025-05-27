Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $359,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,484,000 after buying an additional 667,357 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,359,000 after buying an additional 815,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,048,000 after buying an additional 2,804,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.97.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.