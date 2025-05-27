Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $92,791,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:GE opened at $232.86 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $237.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.06.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

