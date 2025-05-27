iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Increased by Audent Global Asset Management LLC

Audent Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 162.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 5.3% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.66. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

