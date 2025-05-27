GTS Securities LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned 1.17% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Essex LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA TTT opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $87.71.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

