GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Invests $56,000 in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 182,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.9%

DEI stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 237.50%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

