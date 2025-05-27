GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIRM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,611,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 229,746 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,507,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 641.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 152,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 138,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1%

MIRM opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $54.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MIRM. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIRM

Insider Activity

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,835.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,211.51. This trade represents a 0.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 27,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $1,206,004.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,318.61. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,764 shares of company stock worth $4,109,161. Company insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.