GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 6,274 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,461,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,950 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,557,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,033,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,599,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,145 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

