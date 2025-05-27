Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,795,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,650,000 after acquiring an additional 47,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Generac by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,123,000 after buying an additional 533,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Generac by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,684,000 after buying an additional 469,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,961,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Generac stock opened at $123.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day moving average is $144.16. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

