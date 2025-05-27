American Trust Invests $216,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 310 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in HubSpot by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,693 shares in the company, valued at $43,015,800. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total transaction of $4,578,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 525,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,135,018.20. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $11,516,757. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.1%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of HUBS opened at $614.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6,831.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.04. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $885.00 to $745.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.33.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

