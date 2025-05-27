Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $330,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 302,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CG opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

