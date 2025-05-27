Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 114,439 Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 114,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,918,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 564,227 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,958,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 1.5%

AUR opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.76. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

