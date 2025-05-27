Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Down 57.5% – Time to Sell?

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 57.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 12,805,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 5,199,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.59 ($0.01).
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.62. The company has a market cap of £2.02 million, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
