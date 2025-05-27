Ascent Group LLC Sells 298 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,333,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,621 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,002,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,972,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,195.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 364,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 336,479 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,715,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $69.28.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

