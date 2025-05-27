Ascent Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,304,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,150 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,795,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,336,000 after acquiring an additional 407,119 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,406,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,329,000 after purchasing an additional 259,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,287,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBIN stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

