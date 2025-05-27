American Trust Takes $257,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.