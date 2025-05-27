American Trust Increases Stock Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

American Trust boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,272,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 112,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,585,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,970,000 after acquiring an additional 942,088 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 337,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 126,888 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on INDI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,707.84. This trade represents a 43.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $30,558.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at $218,862.47. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,277 shares of company stock valued at $434,192. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

INDI stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. The company had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. indie Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

