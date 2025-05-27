American Trust Acquires 340 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

American Trust lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ CG opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CG

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.