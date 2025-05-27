1,950 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Acquired by American Trust

American Trust acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $82.16 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.33%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

