Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 95,721 Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCY)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

SCY opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 million and a P/E ratio of 17.64. Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24.

The Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Income ETF (SCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming for capital appreciation and income. The fund holds US small-cap equity ETFs and near-term, index-based put or call spreads. SCY was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.

