Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 95,721 Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCY)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.
Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%
SCY opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 million and a P/E ratio of 17.64. Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24.
Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Income ETF Company Profile
