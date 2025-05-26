SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday.

SSE stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. SSE has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

