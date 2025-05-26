Gryphon Capital Income Trust Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GCI)

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th.
Gryphon Capital Income Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $855.68 million and a P/E ratio of 12.03.
About Gryphon Capital Income Trust
