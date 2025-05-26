Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,183 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of ProShares Short S&P 500 worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA SH opened at $42.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $51.37.

About ProShares Short S&P 500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

