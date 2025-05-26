LifeWealth Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $126.82 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

