130,598 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ovintiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3,571.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $35.81 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

