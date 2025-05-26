Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 330,000 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 330,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,000. CF Industries makes up 7.3% of Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $98.25.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

CF Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

