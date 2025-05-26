Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,155 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 354,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,512 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 202,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $39.72.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

